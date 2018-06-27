Colorado abortion rights groups worried following Kennedy retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The news swept the country in moments.

Justice Anthony Kennedy -- the swing vote on the US Supreme Court -- announcing he will retire at the end of next month.

As a result, President Trump and Senate Republicans will have a chance to appoint another conservative to the US Supreme Court.

Justice Kennedy was often the deciding vote in some of the most important cases in the last 20 years. Kennedy kept abortion legal, permitted gay marriage and stopped the execution of minors.

The question now is will Kennedy's departure signal a change in laws? Many see abortion as the area that could see the most change.

"This is why a lot of people voted for President Trump," Jeff Hunt, the Director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, said.

"We would like to see ultimately repealing Roe v Wade -- allowing states to make those decisions," Hunt said.

Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018

Hunt may get his wish -- longtime SCOTUS analyst Jeffrey Toobin tweeted out he sees it becoming illegal in many states in the coming months.

"I'm extremely concerned about the announcement Justice Kennedy is retiring," said Karen Middleton, Executive Director of NARAL Colorado.

Middleton concluded there is not much they can do other than encourage people to pay attention, call their Senator, and vote in the midterms.

"It's a real threat to Roe v Wade," Middleton said.