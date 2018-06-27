Church bells cause controversy in one Denver neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A battle over bells is brewing in a Denver neighborhood.

Some neighbors complain the bells are too loud and they ring too often.

The bells at Brentwood United Methodist ring 12 times day. The church is located at the corner of West Jewell Avenue and South Irving Street.

Some people believe the sound is relaxing and beautiful.

Gloria Romero said, "I like the bells I enjoy them."

But not everybody likes them.

A woman who lives nearby said, "Oh yes they bother me. It’s so disruptive. There’s no such thing as a quiet weekend, because every hour on the hour the bells are going off."

The woman, who asked us not to identify her says she has called police to complain.

The bells now chime daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- on the hour -- and sometimes include a melody.

She spoke to a noise abatement officer on the phone.

Still, the bells toll on.

She added, "I’m not saying don’t ring your bells. I mean freedom of speech right, but could you do it less? And could you not do it so loudly?"

Church trustee Micheal Ellis told the FOX31 Problem Solvers, "All the neighbors like the bells. We have one neighbor who doesn’t. We have turned the bells down. We have reduced the amount of times they ring … and still have not satisfied that individual."

But at least one other neighbor has made comments and complaints, which Denver City Council Member Kevin Flynn was checking out.

"We can have a noise enforcement officer go out to the property in question with a measuring device and see if it exceeds the limit," Flynn said.

Many neighbors we talked with like the bells.

They described in detail the sounds they hear every day.

The question is this: Are they too loud?

Flynn says he's now waiting to see if a formal complaint is filed.

If so, an officer will be sent to test for any violations.