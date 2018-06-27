Bear removed from near U.S. Senior Open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bear was removed from a neighborhood near the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado Springs, officials said Wednesday.

According to Bill Vogrin, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers removed a nuisance bear from a neighborhood near the Broadmoor resort, where the tournament is being played.

Vogrin said the bear didn’t hurt anyone.

The animal had never been handled before. Officers sedated the bear, removed it and plan to tag its ear.

The bear will be relocated to a mountainous area south of the Pueblo region, according to Vogrin.

The U.S. Senior Open runs through July 1.