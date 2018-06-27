Aurora police shoot fleeing suspect at East Colfax motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a motel early Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. at the Biltmore Motel at 8900 E. Colfax Ave. at Yosemite Street near the Aurora-Denver border as officers responded to a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they saw a suspect matching the description. The suspect was told to stop, but instead, police said he took off and ran.

Police chased him a short distance when shots were fired in the parking lot of the motel, hitting the suspect. No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police said the man was carrying a weapon but have not said what it was.

The name and age of the suspect were not released.

It's the second officer-involved shooting in the Denver area in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a Westminster motorcycle officer shot a burglary suspect. That officer was not injured and there's no word on the condition of the suspect.