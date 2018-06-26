× World Cup of Wine & Beer

The Colorado Rapids annual signature fundraising event, the World Cup of Wine and Beer presented by Audi will be held Wednesday, June 27 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Enjoy a beautiful summer evening and mingle with Colorado Rapids players and coaches while sampling food, beer and wine from around the world. Proceeds benefit Kroenke Sports Charities community programs for children and families in Colorado. Tickets start at $75 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit coloradorapids.com or call 303-405-1166. Cheers!