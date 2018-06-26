Temperatures will be even hotter on Wednesday and Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a hot day on the Front Range with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. If you thought today was hot, get ready for extreme heat the next few days in Eastern Colorado.

Wednesday will be similar to today with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze in the afternoon. High temperatures across metro Denver will be in the mid to upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies will build in during the afternoon with a 10% chance of an isolated storm on the Front Range. Better chances for storms tomorrow will be on the northeast plains.

Tomorrow will be a stay inside with the AC on kind of day... #cowx pic.twitter.com/z0NdIbQpoQ — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 26, 2018

Thursday will be the hottest day this week and is on track to be the hottest day of the year so far. Denver's high temperature will be around 100 degrees, breaking the record high of 99 degrees set in 1986.

The Front Range will once again have a 10% chance to see an isolated shower or storm Thursday afternoon.

Friday will stay hot with highs in the low 90s and dry conditions.

Relief from the heat will move in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will cool to the 80s with a 20% chance of storms each afternoon.

