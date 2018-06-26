× Republican Walker Stapleton wins primary to run for Colorado governor

DENVER – Republican Walker Stapleton has won the primary election to run for Colorado governor in November, the Associated Press projects. The race to succeed Colorado’s term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, tops the state’s mid-term primaries on Tuesday night.

Stapleton will run against Democrat Jared Polis, who won the Democratic primary for governor.

The other Republican party candidates were businessman Victor Mitchell, former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez and businessman Doug Robinson.

The Republicans hope to take a governor’s office they haven’t held since 2007.

GOP candidates offered starkly different post-Hickenlooper visions for Colorado’s role in implementing Trump administration policies on immigration, the environment, taxes and health care, compared to Democrats.