Rare mountain tornado confirmed in Jackson County

DENVER — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a tornado hit Jackson County Sunday morning.

This is one of two reported funnel clouds/tornadoes that hit the area that morning. The other was northwest of Steamboat Springs.

At 11:15 am Sunday morning this weak tornado hit an open area about 4 miles outside of Coalmont.

With no damage reported, this is an EF0 rated tornado, the weakest on the Fujita Scale.

This is only the 5th tornado recorded in the area (defining the ‘area’ as within a triangle formed from Steamboat Springs to Kremmling to Estes Park) since 1950.

So far this year, 27 tornadoes have been reported across the state. 46 per year is the 30-year average.