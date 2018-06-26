× Questions answered: What to do if you have plans at fire-damaged Marys Lake Lodge

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Officials with Marys Lake Lodge, which was damaged by a fire over the weekend, has released information for guests who may be concerned regarding future plans scheduled at the venue.

In a media release, planners with the Lodge address the most commonly asked questions following the fire:

Q: Who do I contact if I have an event scheduled?

A: Please start by contacting the venue’s event planners, Jessica (970) 576-4043 or Annaleigh (970) 800-1150, who will assist guests with any questions they may have about an upcoming event. Marys Lake Lodge is working closely with planned wedding parties to ensure their success.

Q: Who do I contact if I have lodging scheduled?

A: Please reach out to the Director of Lodging, Kaylee Bedford at (970) 699-8145 or Kaylee@maryslakelodge.com. Future guests maybe accommodated at the Marys Lake Condos.

Q: What if I need to change venues for my event? Will I get a refund?

A: Guests do not need cancel your event or search for another venue. The Grand Room and ceremony site sustained no damage and we are still accommodating lodging guests in our condos. We are very hopeful that we will be able to host our weddings and events very soon, and we do not want to create any additional stress for our clients.

If, for any reason, we need to move your event to another location, we will handle the transition for you. We have already been in contact with venues and will be prepared with a backup plan. Again, we can accommodate our lodging guests who have reservations in the condos. For those who had reserved hotel rooms, we will upgrade them to a condo if possible, or we will assist in finding another lodging option in Estes Park for them.

Regarding refunds, if we do have to move your event, we will handle transferring what you have already paid to Mary’s Lake Lodge to the new venue. Again we are hopeful that we can keep your event on site, but please allow us to continue to serve you so that you are not burdened by any additional work or stress during this time.

Q: What about their staff? Will they be able to retain them in the short and long term?

A: Yes! In fact, every one of their current staff is working and getting paid right now. They don’t anticipate any loss in staff or wages paid during the restoration.

Q: When will they be open for business again?

A: The owners and staff anticipate a timeline for restoration soon. They are making provisions to reopen the banquet spaces and provide catering as soon as practical. While the second floor was damaged, re-construction of affected areas should begin very soon and they are working very hard to reopen the first main floor as soon as possible.

Q: Can I start a fundraiser or is there somewhere I can donate money?

A: Ownership is in meetings right now to determine the financial extent of damages and while they appreciate the outpouring of support, they ask that people wait till they have more information. They do not anticipate that the business itself will need additional financial assistance.

Q: How can I/We help?

A: For the moment, owners and staff have everything they need. The outpouring of community involvement and offers for assistance has been incredible. If you would like to reach out them personally, you can contact them at info@maryslakelodge.com or owners@maryslakelodge.com

Q: Where can I go to get more information?

A: The Estes Park Economic Development Corporation has set up page on their website and is working closely with the owners to update the page with new information as it becomes available. The website address is http://www.estesparkedc.com/maryslakelodge.

If you have further comments or questions, please email info@maryslakelodge.com.