Police officer-involved in Westminster shooting, surrounding streets closed

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a shooting involving an officer on Tuesday afternoon.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting near Harlan St. and 92nd Ave. Media staging will be in Brunswick Zone parking lot. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 26, 2018

According to a tweet posted by police, the shooting happened near Harlan Street and 92nd Avenue and both directions of 92nd are closed between Sheridan Boulevard and Harlan Street.

Both directions of 92nd Ave is closed between Sheridan Blvd. and Harlan St. Please avoid area and use alternative routes. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 26, 2018

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Officials have not said if anyone was wounded and the identities of those involved have not been released.

