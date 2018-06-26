Police: Man who drowned in Poudre River possibly intoxicated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police have released additional information regarding the drowning death of a man whose body was found in a river near a Fort Collins park on Sunday.

Officers responded to Legacy Park at 300 Woodlawn Drive to investigate the report of a body found in the Poudre River on Sunday.

An autopsy determined the victim was 31-year-old Cordell Starkey, recently of the Fort Collins area.

New information received by FOX31 on Tuesday indicated that around 10:10 p.m. on June 21, Fort Collins police received a call regarding Cordell’s whereabouts.

The caller said he and a group of others had just met Cordell earlier that day and had been barbecuing at Legacy Park in the afternoon.

He said the man had been intoxicated and may have gone floating on the river. The caller hadn’t seen Starkey in several hours.

Officers checked the area and contacted local hospitals, but they were unable to locate Cordell or find any witnesses to confirm his last known location before they found his body.

The cause of death was determined to be asphyxia by drowning and the manner of death was an accident. Officials said that no other information will be released.