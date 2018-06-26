One killed after airport shuttle van overturns on I-25 in Firestone

FIRESTONE, Colo. — One person was killed after an airport shuttle van rolled over on Interstate 25 on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash of the Estes Park Shuttle van happened about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes just before the Highway 119 exit in Firestone.

An unknown number of other vehicles might have been involved in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.

First responders requested four additional ambulances and a medical helicopter. It’s not known the extent of any other injuries.

Both lanes of northbound I-25 were closed with drivers getting by on the left shoulder. The Colorado State Patrol said to expect an extended closure.

Traffic quickly backed up in the area, with drivers advised to exit at Highway 52 and to use the frontage road.