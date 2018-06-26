× Oklahoma voters approve medical marijuana, AP projects

OKLAHOMA CITY — After thousands of Oklahomans went to the polls, the Associated Press announced that State Question 788 was approved by Oklahoma voters, KFOR reports.

State Question 788 was written to “legalize the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes.”

A license, which must be approved by an Oklahoma board-certified physician, would be required for the use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The license would be issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health if the applicant is 18-years-old and an Oklahoma resident.

The state question means a person with a state issued medical marijuana license could:

Consume marijuana legally Legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person Legally possess six mature marijuana plants Legally possess six seedling plants Legally possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana Legally possess 72 ounces of edible marijuana Legally possess up to eight ounces of marijuana in their residence

Jed Green, state director for the group “Yes On 788,” has told News 4 in a past interview that passing State Question 788 would be a “win-win” for Oklahoma. According to Green, it would be a billion dollar industry with a potential to create jobs along with health benefits.