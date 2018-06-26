Marys Lake Lodge in Estes Park back in business after weekend fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Marys Lake Lodge in Estes Park that was damaged by fire over the weekend is taking reservations as investigators try to pinpoint the cause of the blaze.

General manager Tina Harlow told the Loveland Reporter-Herald that though the fire damaged 16 rooms, all other condos and rooms at the Estes Park resort are safe to inhabit.

Harlow said staff had to relocate two weeks of weddings, but otherwise, operations are normal although alternate numbers had to be created for people seeking reservations.

Estes Fire Marshal John Jerome said investigators were focusing on a boiler room near the kitchen and a computer room on the second floor as possible origins of the fire.

Fire district spokesman Mike Richardson said Monday that investigators will have nothing concrete until the end of the week.