Did you know lavender can go in your cocktails. Check out the segement to see what kind of lavender to add to your drinks. And come check out Blooms Botanicals & Lavender Farm and the Lavender Farm Festival. Its Happening Saturday July 7th 10 am to 4pm. The event is free.. Enjoy farm tours, demonstrations, crafts, food, bluegrass band, painting in the field, U-Pick Lavender, and antique tractors. For more info call 720 220 1812 or www.indigobloomsbotanicals.com