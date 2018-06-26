Summer scorcher: Heat wave kicks in Tuesday with triple digits later in week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A heat wave starts Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The record high for Tuesday is 105 degrees set in 2012. That is also the all-time high temperature for the city.

It also reached 105 degrees in Denver on June 25, 2012, June 26, 2012, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878. Temperature records have been kept since 1872.

The mountains stay dry on Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week when highs reach 100 degrees across the Front Range. The record for the date in Denver is 99 degrees set in 1986.

Mountain highs will surge into the 80s and even the 90s.

A cold front arrives Friday afternoon and highs will drop into the low 90s.

There's a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs dropping into the 80s.

