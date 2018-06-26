× Democrat Jared Polis wins primary to run against Stapleton for Colorado governor

DENVER — Democrat Rep. Jared Polis has won the primary election to run for Colorado governor in November, the Associated Press projects. He will take on Republican State Treasurer Walker Stapleton in the race to succeed Colorado’s term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper.

The other Democratic party candidates were Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy and former State Sen. Mike Johnston. They generally offer stands on schools, health care and energy to the left of the centrist Hickenlooper.

The Democratic candidates also offered starkly different post-Hickenlooper visions for Colorado’s role — or resistance — in implementing Trump administration policies on immigration, the environment, taxes and health care, compared to Republicans.