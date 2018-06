THORNTON, Colo. — Firefighting crews are working on a two-alarm structure fire in Thornton on Tuesday.

Crews working second alarm structure fire at 4462 E. 121st Way. Parties have been evacuated. — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) June 26, 2018

According to a tweet posted by the local department, the fire is burning at 4462 E. 121st Way.

Everyone in the building has been evacuated but there is no word on whether there were any injuries.

FOX31 has a crew on the way to cover the fire and gather more details. We will continue to update this page with new information.Â