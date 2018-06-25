1 dead in Aurora double shooting; suspect at large

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot on Monday afternoon. Police confirmed in a tweet that one person involved died.

UPDATE: One victim is deceased and one is in serious condition. Major Crimes Unit Detectives are on scene investigating. PIO will brief the press shortly. https://t.co/YaZxGCQ2gl — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 25, 2018

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, the shooting happened at 2095 South Peoria Street, which is near Interstate 225 and East Iliff Avenue.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way and we’re working to find out more.