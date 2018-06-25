Owners hope historic lodge burned in fire re-opens for weddings in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- The owners of Marys Lake Lodge said Monday they are hopeful they can re-open the site to weddings in two weeks after a fire burned through the attic on Saturday night.

The fire started on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. in the back of the building. Owners Ashley and Morgan Mulch said they were in Texas at the time and when they saw videos and pictures of the fire, they feared the worst.

"We have been here since we bought it six years ago. Blood, sweat and tears building this place up, building the weddings up and to see part of the lodge gone was very saddening for the two of us," said Ashley Mulch.

When they arrived and toured the damage, they said they felt emotional seeing how much was untouched and salvageable, especially their wedding reception room, home to more than 100 weddings a year.

"Just walking into that room itself you wouldn’t think anything happened," said Ashley Mulch.

"We almost couldn’t believe it when we stepped foot on property. The lower level is also just water damage. We do have a lot of dry walling to do but that’s relatively easy compared to cleaning up burnt wood," said Morgan Mulch.

All weddings scheduled at this site for the next two weeks have been re-located to other venues around Estes Park. After that, the owners remain optimistic weddings will commence at Marys Lake Lodge.

"Our ceremony site is pristine, our grand room is pristine. We just have to figure out what it’s going to take to get what’s been damaged fixed and once we have that timeline, we will be able to go from there," said Ashley Mulch.

Restoration crews were on site Monday working. The ATF is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

"They have interviewed all the employees. They think they know where it started as far as the room it originated from but there is not an answer as far as what started the flames so we are still trying to work that out," said Ashley Mulch.