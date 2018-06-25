Over 3,000 votes thrown out statewide in Colorado so far

DENVER – So far, 3,120 votes have been thrown out in Colorado because unaffiliated voters turned in both Democratic and Republican ballots.

Monday, FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George contacted the top 20 most populated counties in the state to see how many unaffiliated voters failed to follow state law which requires only one ballot be turned in.

Secretary of State Williams acknowledges the votes will be discarded – but says the number is not as high as some predicted a few years ago.

Tuesday’s Primary is the first Primary in Colorado in which unaffiliated voters can participate.

“Several thousand unaffiliated Coloradans who did turn in two ballots – those ballots cannnot be counted,” Williams said.

When asked if they could ask if anything can be done between now and when polls close Tuesday, Williams said no. “At this point there is nothing you can do if you already turned it in,” Williams said.

The question now becomes if the tossed away votes could impact the race – or result in a possible legal challenge. “It could be an issue,” FOX31 political analyst Andy Boian said.

“A few thousand votes either way can shake a race,” Boian added.

Here is an updated county breakdown of votes discarded. Information comes from County Clerks.