Amber Alert canceled after missing Saguache County boy found in Utah; man in custody

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found in Utah on Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Jacob Roe was reported missing out of Saguache County on Sunday and was believed to be with 60-year-old David Freeman.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation did not say where in Utah Roe was found. Freeman was taken into custody.

Roe was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday at his home before he went missing. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said Roe was believed to be in danger though they have not released details.

Authorities have not said how Roe might be connected to Freeman.

The Amber Alert went out to some people about 8:30 p.m. Sunday with others receiving it a couple hours later.

Some people got the same Amber Alert four times throughout the night.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it was working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency about the issue.

FEMA is in charge of wireless emergency alerts across the country, ultimately in charge of sending out Amber Alerts once an agency requests one.