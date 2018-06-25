× Man with dementia missing from Denver home

DENVER — Denver Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who apparently wandered from his home Monday afternoon.

Celestino Gallegos, 84, was last seen in the area of 43rd and Clayton Streets. Police say the man suffers from dementia and usually walks with a cane, which they believe he does not have with him.

The missing man is described as a 5-feet-7 man weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Gallegos’ primary language is Spanish. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Police.