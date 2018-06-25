Man says kidnapping suspect and 12-year-old came to his campground only wearing tennis shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANGUITCH, Utah --It was the most bizarre way campsite manager Tom Adams has started work at the Bear Paw Fishing Resort on Panguitch Lake in Utah. He and his fiance were setting up for the day, when a stranger came to their office in a pickup truck.

Adams says the stranger found two people, an older man and a boy sitting in the dirt about a mile up the road in remote Utah. And they were wearing nothing but tennis shoes.

"It all seemed a little goofy," Adams said. "I didn't even know what was going on until I saw a story about it."

Turns out, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and several law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for these two, after an Amber Alert was issued for the missing 12-year-old. He had been missing from Saguache County since Saturday, and he was suspected to be with 60-year-old David Freeman.

"The guy [Freeman] quickly told me they were camping up in that dirt road, and last night a coyote had made it's way into their camp, and chased them off from their tent, so they had kind of just been running form that all night and didn't know where they were anymore," Adams said. "Just kind of seems weird and kind of an old guy, and why would they be naked if they could have tennis shoes on."

Adams thought it was bizarre enough where he called a local deputy. Freeman is charged with first degree felony kidnapping and lewdness.