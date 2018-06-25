Seasonable temperatures to start to week ahead of hotter, drier stretch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A much drier and hotter week is on tap for Denver and the Front Range. Expect sunshine on Monday with a high of about 83 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A high pressure dome settles in Tuesday through Friday with highs soaring into the 90s. It will get close to 100 degrees on Thursday. The record high Thursday is 99 degrees set in 1986.

A cold front hits on Saturday with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s.

It will be drier on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

