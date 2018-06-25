HOA orders family to take down “unapproved” American Flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A family is pushing back against their home-owners association; the controversy surrounds their display of the American flag.

The American flag in Jennifer Brant’s yard has the Gadsen Insignia with the words, “don’t tread on me.” According to the Keene Ranch HOA that’s in violation of their flag code. But the family says it’s freedom of speech.

13 stripes and 50 stars make up the American flag. “I’m pretty shocked that such a small, petty thing would be addressed by the HOA,” Brant said.

But Brant’s flag looks a little different. “It stands for a strong military,” Brant said.

She purchased her flag from Amazon. It has the Gadsen Insignia on it, designed during the Revolutionary War. It shows a rattle snake, coiled up and ready to strike. But some say over the years, it’s now turned into a symbol against excessive government overreach – and a warning to those attempting to infringe on those rights.

Brant’s stance is not meant for the White House, instead she believes its patriotic.

“It definitely came about big time after 9/11. Don’t mess with us. We’re a strong country, we’re strong people. Leave us alone,” Brant said.

But she lives in the Keene Ranch subdivision in Castle Rock – a covenant-controlled community.

According to Keen Ranch policy, protocols for the Flag of the United States of America state that “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any nature.”

She’s received mixed reaction in the community. “I’ve had lots of military personnel tell me they think it’s fantastic keep flying it, then I’ve had some that say it’s a disgrace,” Brant said.

Brant recently received a violation letter from the HOA stating she must take it down or face a fine. “I was just really angry, and I reached out via email and contested it,” Brant said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the HOA. They wouldn’t go on camera on Monday night, but provided this statement:

“Ms Brant did receive a violation notice for flying her unapproved flag which includes a snake and text over the stars and stripes. Keene Ranch is a covenant controlled community. Our policy only allows the flying of the US Flag and/or a state flag. This policy has been in place since August, 2015 with no issues. She flew the approved US flag for years without incident. However, she has, since May, continued to fly her unapproved flag which many in the community found to be offensive. We have requested that she take her flag down and replace it with an approved flag.”

But just a mile down the road we found a Blue Lives Matter flag - which raises the question, is this approved? “I do feel like that’s selective enforcement – it’s the same idea of freedom of speech,” Brant said.

The HOA didn’t answer that question for us on Monday, but for Brant she says her flag is historical and should be within the guidelines of this community.

“I have shirts, I have flag over on the side there in my garden – they’re all American flags so unless we specify, it is private property,” Brant said.

Brant is now waiting to hear back from the HOA board to schedule a hearing date to fight this.