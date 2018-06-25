Get ready for a hot week on the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures have been comfortable and mild the last few days in Denver. That is all about to change heading into Tuesday as extreme heat moves into Colorado.

Tuesday will start off in the 60s with sunny skies and will warm to 95 degrees in Denver. It will feel hot with very little cloud cover and no chance for rain but there will be a breeze in the afternoon.

Denver's high temperature tomorrow will reach 95 degrees! #cowx pic.twitter.com/sCA2yiiAzP — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 25, 2018

Temperatures will get even hotter for Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, Denver's high temperature will be around 98 degrees and could reach 100 degrees on Thursday.

The record to break on Thursday is 99 degrees set in 1986. With the current forecast of triple digit heat, it is possible to break that record.

Temperatures will fall back down to the mid 90s on Friday. Colorado will stay dry through the work week.

Rain chances will increase next Saturday and Sunday dropping temperatures back into the 80s.

Looking ahead to the next 90 days, the temperature outlook for Colorado shows an 80 percent chance of above or near normal temperatures. The precipitation outlook for eastern Colorado shows equal chances of being above normal, near normal, or below normal precipitation through September. The western half of Colorado has a better chance to see wetter than normal conditions.

