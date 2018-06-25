Father fatally shot while camping with daughters at California park

CALABASAS, Calif. — A father camping with his young daughters was fatally shot at a California state park late last week.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Tristan Beaudette, a 35-year-old Irvine resident, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The man was inside a tent with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters when he was shot in his upper torso, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Rodney Moore told KTLA .

The shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. Friday at Malibu Creek State Park.

Beaudette was pronounced dead at the scene. The girls were not injured.

Park Superintendent Tony Hoffman said the shooting happened in an area that had about 63 campsites. He said the other sites were likely occupied when the shooting happened.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Beaudette’s wife was preparing to take an exam when he and their daughters went camping.

“Tristan was out doing something he adored in life, being in the outdoors with his two young girls, while his wife Erica was preparing to take an exam the next morning, the final step before taking well-deserved time off together as a family prior to their relocation to new jobs in the Bay Area,” the page read.

“They were about to embark on a new chapter in their lives. And then it was all taken away, by a fatal gun shot in the middle of the night, in front of his two young daughters.”

No details about a motive or suspect have been released.