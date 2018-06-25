Father and daughter rescued from Cache la Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A young girl and her father were rescued from the Cache la Poudre River in Fort Collins Monday night, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

The young girl was reportedly standing on a flat rock near the river’s shore when she fell into the river. Her father went in after her, and the two made it to the river’s far shore, about a mile west of Picnic Rock. They were unable to cross the river to get to safety.

A person driving by called 911 for help.

Firefighters trained in swift water rescue set up a rescue system using ropes and a boat. They outfitted the pair in life jackets and helmets, helped them into the rescue boat, and got them safely back to land.

Both the man and his daughter were uninjured. Their identities have not been released.