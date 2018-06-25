× Denver artist competing on SyFy’s ‘Face Off’

DENVER, Colo. — A special effects artist from Denver is back in the national spotlight on the final season of SyFy’s hit television show “Face Off”.

Kevon Ward is reliving his dream yet again on season 13 of the all-star filled finale.

“I’m up against some of the best competitors who’ve ever been on the show,” said Ward.

Ward was featured on season nine of the show but is back to hopefully claim the show’s final title.

Outside of “Face Off” Ward has plenty to keep himself busy. He’s currently producing season two of a YouTube series called “Bored as Hell”.

“It’s a dark comedy web series sketch comedy style,” said Ward.

The upcoming Halloween season also offers a display of Ward’s work at Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House.

If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.