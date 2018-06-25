Daybreak Delights: Rhubarb tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Rhubarb Tart

What you Need

1/2 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons of honey, plus more for drizzling

3 large stalks of Rhubarb, clean and ends removed, cut into 1/2 inch thick pieces, about 3 inches long

Zest of a fresh orange

Granulated Sugar for sprinkling

1 large egg, beaten

1 sheet of puff pastry, store-bought or scratch-made

What to Do

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a shallow baking dish combine the prepared Rhubarb and Orange Juice, drizzle the 3 table spoons of honey over the rhubarb.

Bake for 20 minutes, then remove pan from oven and reduce oven temperature to 375, allow rhubarb to cool, Rhubarb should be tender to the touch.

Roll out your puff pastry to an even thickness, large enough to fit your tart pan. In a tart pan press the puff pastry to fit and trim the excess pastry edges.

Brush the egg all over the inside of the raw puff pastry dough in a thin layer, sprinkle with granulated sugar, and add fresh orange zest atop the sugar in the bottom of the tart shell.

Line the bottom of your prepared tart shell with the cooked Rhubarb, in a beautiful yet orderly fashioned, try no to let the rhubarb overlap each other, but touching is just fine.

Bake the tart for 20-25 minutes until the pasty is golden brown around the edges.

Remove from Oven and Allow to cool before cutting and serving.

Just before Serving drizzle tart with additional honey over the top. You may also sprinkle slightly broken up pistachio nuts on the top after the honey drizzle.