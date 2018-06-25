Crash involving 2 semitrucks closes U.S. 34 west of Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving two semitrucks closed U.S. 34 in both directions west of Loveland on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

There was a fuel spill as a result of the crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The highway was closed at Larimer County Road 22C to clean up the crash.

Drivers were told to use U.S. 36 to get to and from Estes Park. U.S. 34 was expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

It’;s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

HWY 34 is closed in both directions at MM 83 for a semi vs semi crash. Use HWY 36 to get to Estes Park. Approximate closure is two hours. pic.twitter.com/Pd6IpRJFba — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 25, 2018