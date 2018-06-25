Colorado’s Best Deal: $20 for $40 at The Fresh Fish Co.

CLICK HERE TO GET THIS DEAL!
Description:
Spend $20 and get $40 worth of the freshest seafood around at The Fresh Fish Seafood Co.!
Details:
Only one certificate per table.
Please provide voucher upon arrival.
Not Valid For Lobster Festival, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Years Day, During Restaurant Week, Valentine's Day
Not good with any other Discounts or Promotions
Not Valid for Happy Hour or Sunday Brunch - All sales final
Gratuity not included
Certificate expires 6 months from purchase date
Please provide voucher upon arrival.
Not Valid For Lobster Festival, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Years Day, During Restaurant Week, Valentine's Day
Not good with any other Discounts or Promotions
Not Valid for Happy Hour or Sunday Brunch - All sales final
Gratuity not included
Certificate expires 6 months from purchase date
About The Fresh Fish Co.
Click here for more details. At The Fresh Fish Co. everything about us is fresh—from our flown-in-fresh seafood to house-made seasonings, sauces, marinades and sides. We’ve been Denver’s go-to for fresh seafood for more than 37 years. Voted Denver's Best Seafood Restaurant for 2018 in the A-list.You’ll feel appreciated from the moment you arrive until we make sure you don’t forget your leftovers. (And you’re sure to have leftovers, because our portions are so generous—especially since you get two freshly made sides and San Francisco-style sourdough bread with all dinner entrees!)
The Fresh Fish Co. - 7800 East Hampden Ave,
Denver, Colorado, 80231, US Phone: (303) 740-9556 Get Directions
Denver, Colorado, 80231, US Phone: (303) 740-9556 Get Directions