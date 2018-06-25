Colorado’s Best Deal: $20 for $40 at The Fresh Fish Co.

Only one certificate per table. Please provide voucher upon arrival. Not Valid For Lobster Festival, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Years Day, During Restaurant Week, Valentine's Day Not good with any other Discounts or Promotions Not Valid for Happy Hour or Sunday Brunch -

Only one certificate per table. Please provide voucher upon arrival. Not Valid For Lobster Festival, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Years Day, During Restaurant Week, Valentine's Day Not good with any other Discounts or Promotions Not Valid for Happy Hour or Sunday Brunch -

Only one certificate per table. Please provide voucher upon arrival. Not Valid For Lobster Festival, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, New Years Day, During Restaurant Week, Valentine's Day Not good with any other Discounts or Promotions Not Valid for Happy Hour or Sunday Brunch - All sales final Gratuity not included Certificate expires 6 months from purchase date

Spend $20 and get $40 worth of the freshest seafood around at The Fresh Fish Seafood Co.!

Spend $20 and get $40 worth of the freshest seafood around at The Fresh Fish Seafood Co.!

About The Fresh Fish Co.

Click here for more details. At The Fresh Fish Co. everything about us is fresh—from our flown-in-fresh seafood to house-made seasonings, sauces, marinades and sides. We’ve been Denver’s go-to for fresh seafood for more than 37 years. Voted Denver's Best Seafood Restaurant for 2018 in the A-list.You’ll feel appreciated from the moment you arrive until we make sure you don’t forget your leftovers. (And you’re sure to have leftovers, because our portions are so generous—especially since you get two freshly made sides and San Francisco-style sourdough bread with all dinner entrees!)