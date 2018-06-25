Body found in Fort Collins river identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Coroner has identified the man whose body was found in a river near a Fort Collins park.

Officers responded to Legacy Park at 300 Woodlawn Dr. in Fort Collins to investigate the report of a body found in the Poudre River on Sunday.

A full forensic autopsy was performed Monday by the Larimer County Coroner and the victim was identified as 31-year-old Cordell W. Starkey, recently of the Fort Collins area.

The coroner determined that the cause of death was asphyxia by drowning and the manner of death was accident. Officials said that no other information will be released.