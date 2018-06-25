Authorities investigate fire intentionally set inside Longmont Target store

LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a fire that was intentionally set inside a Longmont Target store last week, Longmont police said on Monday.

Police said that officers and firefighters responded to the store located at 551 S. Hover Street at 3:45 a.m. on June 18 and found a “significant amount” of smoke inside the store.

Upon investigation, authorities found out that the fire, which was started in the southwest corner of the store, was intentionally set.

Although most of the fire was contained by the fire sprinkler system, firefighters quickly extinguished the remaining fire.

The fire caused an “undetermined” amount of damage and that the store will remain closed for an undetermined length of time as repairs are made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. Information given that leads to the identification of and filing of charges upon suspects, could result in a reward up to $2,000.