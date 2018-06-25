Aurora city council selects council member Bob LeGare to fill vacant mayor’s seat

AURORA, Colo. — At Monday’s Regular Council Meeting, the Aurora City Council selected Council Member Bob LeGare to fill the mayor’s vacancy that was created by the passing of Mayor Stephen D. Hogan on May 13.

He will be sworn in at the end of the meeting tonight and will then assume mayoral duties immediately. City Council will have 45 days to follow the same appointment process to fill the vacancy for Council Member LeGare’s position.

LeGare was selected from a group of four finalists out of a pool of 13 people who applied to fill the appointment. He will serve through the remainder of Mayor Hogan’s four-year term, which ends in December 2019, and is eligible to run for election on the November 2019 municipal ballot.

The Aurora City Council is composed of a mayor and 10 council members.

Of those 10 members, six are ward council members, representing one of the six wards that section the city.

The remaining four council members are elected at large, like the mayor, to represent the entire city.

The 10 members of Aurora’s city council are part-time elected officials, meaning they may all have jobs in addition to their responsibilities as council members. The mayor’s position is a full-time responsibility.

Aurora follows the Council-manager form of government in which legislative and policy matters are determined by the mayor and city council, and they employ a city manager who is responsible for city administration and operations.

The city has an annual budget of $803.4 million and 3,700 employees who provide service to more than 365,000 residents in Aurora.