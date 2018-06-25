100° heat returns for the first time in almost a year

DENVER — Hot weather is building in, and the hottest of the season so far will be Thursday when the city hits 100 degrees.

The last time Denver hit 100 degrees was July 19th, 2017.

In recent years, Denver has averaged two 100 degree days per year. There were 13 days at 100+ in 2012.

The all-time hottest temperature recorded for Denver is 105 degrees, so to hit the 100+ mark is pushing the limit on the heat the city has experienced.

Sadly, the heat means the drought will continue to grow along with the fire danger. The next best chance of rain is outlined in the weather story.