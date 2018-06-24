× Thunderstorms, cooler temps ahead for Sunday

An overnight cold front will drop temperatures about ten degrees below average for the end of our weekend. Highs will make it into the low 70s with cloudy conditions throughout the midday and afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible, starting as early as the midday hours in the Denver metro area. The strongest storms will be out on the eastern plains, where large hail, frequent lightning and damaging wind can be expected. Showers will clear out by the evening hours as temperatures drop into the mid-50s for the start of the day on Monday.

The work week ahead is looking much warmer and drier heading into the last few days of June. Highs on Monday will max out in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs Tuesday through Friday will shoot well above average, reaching the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances look slim, with an isolated chance of a shower or two on Wednesday, mainly in the foothills.

