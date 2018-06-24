× Storms clear out by midnight, warm and dry week ahead

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for southern and eastern Colorado until 9 p.m. Sunday. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the Denver metro area before midnight, but any strong, severe storms will remain on the eastern plains where damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning will be possible. Conditions will dry out during the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s to start the day on Monday.

We’re looking at a dry and warm week ahead, with minimal rain chances through the rest of the month. Due to a shift in our weather pattern, temperatures will be significantly warmer heading into the upcoming work week. Highs will jump into the mid-90s Tuesday through Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Expect dry conditions, with the exception of a mountain shower or two on Wednesday afternoon. Fire danger will increase during the middle of the week due to the increase in temperatures, dry fuels and windy conditions.

