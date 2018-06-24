Scattered thunderstorms bring hail, street flooding to Front Range

DENVER — A few scattered thunderstorms brought small hail and caused street flooding in some areas across the Front Range on Sunday afternoon.

The storms started developing in the foothills around 12 p.m. before moving east across Interstate 25.

The hail was relatively small compared to previous storms we have had recently – but it came down fast and hard causing several streets from Denver to Johnstown to be flooded.

Highway 85 between Gilcrest and Platteville seemed to be the worst as hail covered the highway and made driving conditions dangerous.

In Denver, 31st and Zuni streets became a river as rain water flowed quickly down the street.

And in Johnstown, FOX31 and Channel 2 viewer Johnathan Babb saw a truck driving through several inches of water at the intersection of Telep Avenue and North 3rd Street.

It wasn’t all rain and hail though, some higher elevations in the mountains even saw some snow. Dana Bacon sent FOX31 and Channel 2 video of a few flurries coming down along Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The storms are moving out to the eastern plains, where large hail, frequent lightning and damaging wind can be expected. Showers will clear out by the evening hours as temperatures drop into the mid-50s for the start of the day on Monday.

