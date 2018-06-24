Members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation visit border detention centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - Two members of Colorado's Congressional delegation traveled to Texas this weekend to visit detention facilities that are in the center of the immigration debate.

Representatives Diana DeGette and Mike Coffman visited different facilities to get a first-hand look at where separated children and parents are being held and they both agree - the U.S. immigration policy has to change.

Rep. Degette was in McAllen and visited the former Walmart that's now a detention center for children.

"When you see little children being held in what is a chain-link cell with Mylar blankets and the looks of terror on their faces, you really think, "Is this the best America can do for these children?'" Rep. DeGette told FOX31 after she visited the ICE detention facility in Aurora Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Rep. Coffman toured a detention facility of unaccompanied minors in Tornillo.

Before that trip, he criticized Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump with a tough stance on immigration.

"I believe Stephen Miller advised him on the border...on this recent problem of tearing families apart. And I think that lack of understanding of the significance of how that played has Stephen Miller’s fingerprints on it," Rep. Coffman said. "And so I think the president needs a different adviser."

As of Sunday morning, the Trump Administration reported that more than 500 immigrant children who had been separated from their parents had been reunited - that left about 1,800 children who were still waiting to be back with their parents.