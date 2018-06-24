Houston Astros player shaves mustache mid-game

Whether for comfort or the sake of superstition, one MLB star took some time out of a game against the Kansas City Royals to shave his ‘stache.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman started the game rocking a light brown mustache but by the end of the game, his facial was nowhere to be found.

Bruh, did Alex Bregman really shave his 'stache during the game? pic.twitter.com/C8OByjXJB8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 24, 2018

Bregman somehow fit the shave in between playing third base and moving to shortstop during the game.

Following the shave, the 24-year-old flied out to center field after he walked and scored in his first plate appearance of the day.