Hail rolls through Highlands neighborhoods Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Zuni Street looking more like a river on Sunday, as hail-capped water rushes and swirls down the street in a Highlands neighborhood.

“It was like coming down the alley like a huge wave when it was hitting,” said Emily Williamson cleaning up her front yard in the aftermath.

Denver green thumbs like Williamson took this as an opportunity to trim what couldn’t be salvaged after Sundays storm from their gardens. Pea-sized hail blanketed sidewalks and streets from 30th to 40th along the Northwest part of the metro. The hail wasn’t big enough to damage cars, but made an impact on vegetation.

“I mean the weather completely decimated everything,” Williamson said. “We have vegetables in the back and I don’t think anything made it.”

While the hail wasn’t very big compared to other areas, it came in quickly, forcing folks like Tom Fenstermacher to scramble and cover any property.

“I was out there, it started getting bigger and bigger, and the hail started getting bigger, and I’m like ‘Oh no, we’re not gonna have a garden this year.’” Fenstermacher said. “They hurt pretty, pretty good.”