DENVER — Denver police are searching for a dark-colored SUV after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police said the SUV made a U-turn at the intersection of 20th and Little Raven streets and cut off the motorcyclist around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not have a better description of the wanted vehicle.