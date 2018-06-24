Body discovered in river near Fort Collins park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A body was found in a river near a park in Fort Collins, according to local police.
A tweet posted by Fort Collins police said officials are investigating a “deceased person found in the river near Legacy Park.”
Parts of the park were closed Sunday evening while police searched the scene.
According to a spokesperson for the department, the coroner was also at the scene where the body was discovered and the cause of death will be released at a later time.
Authorities did not say how the body was discovered or the identity of the victim.
A FOX31 crew is on the scene to gather more details and this article will be updated as more information is released by police.
