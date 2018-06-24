Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old missing from Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy missing from Saguache County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Jacob Roe, is possibly with 60-year-old David Freeman and the boy may be in danger.

Roe is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts and red tennis shoes.

Freeman is described as 5-feet-6 and 135 pounds. He has blond/grey hair that may be pulled back in a ponytail. He was last seen with a full beard.198

The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a denim ball cap, grey and orange shorts and glasses.

Roe was last seen Saturday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. at his home before he went missing. The Sheriff’s Office said that Roe is believed to be in danger though they have not released details.

Authorities have not said how Roe may be connected to Freeman.

They may be traveling in a Red 2014 Jeep Patriot with CO license plate 198ZQO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. More details will be added as we learn more.