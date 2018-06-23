× SWAT on scene of incident in Denver Tech Center

DENVER — SWAT teams responded to an incident in the Denver Tech Center Saturday night.

There was a large police presence on the 7000 block of East Quincy Avenue. The area is near the intersection of Quincy and Quebec Street, just east of Interstate 25.

Denver police said it is an isolated incident and there is there is no threat to the general public.

Authorities did not disclose details regarding the incident or why SWAT teams were necessary.

This is a developing story that will be updated as authorities release more information.