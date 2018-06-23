× Suspect injured in Arapahoe County officer-involved shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An officer-involved shooting injured a suspect in the area of South Quebec Street and East Caley Avenue in Greenwood Village Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies were OK and a suspect was transported to a hospital. The suspect’s condition was not released.

Deputies responded to a home near East Caley Avenue and South Olive Street on a call for a welfare check on a couple. The caller expressed concern about a domestic disturbance at about 10:30 a.m., according to Julie Brooks of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, someone shot at them from a vehicle. Deputies returned gunfire and hit the suspect. Brooks said four deputies were involved. None of them were injured. No one else in the neighborhood was hurt.

This happened just west of I-25 between Orchard and Arapahoe roads.

Incident in the area of Quebec and Caley. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/IJUKAIBOUy — Greenwood Village (@greenwoodgov) June 23, 2018

This story is developing, and we are working to find out more information.