Suspect in Centennial officer-involved shooting dies

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in south metro Denver has died, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Friday evening. The shooting happened near the intersection of South Quebec Street and East Caley Avenue in Centennial Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said all four deputies involved are OK.

At about 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 6300 block of S. Olive Street on a call from a woman who was concerned for her friend.

"[The caller] had been on the phone with the friend when the friend’s spouse hung up the phone. She had been unable to make contact with them after that," the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, officials said the suspect shot a round at them while he was backing out of his driveway. The deputies returned gunfire and hit the suspect. They then took him out of the vehicle and began rendering aid.

None of the deputies were injured. No one else in the neighborhood was hurt.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His wife was not home at the time.

"There is no information available regarding the number of shots fired by the suspect or deputies. The names of the deputies involved are not being released at this time. All have been with the agency for more than 10 years, and two for more than 20 years," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Officials said there is still a significant amount of investigating to do.

The area of the shooting is just west of Interstate 25 between Orchard and Arapahoe Roads, near the border of Greenwood Village and Centennial.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.