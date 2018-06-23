× Sunday forecast: cooler temps, thunderstorms across the Front Range

DENVER — Clouds will continue to build through the evening and overnight hours Saturday as temperatures drop into the mid-50s by Sunday morning. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out overnight, with the best chance for rain staying along the eastern Plains and northern Front Range.

A passing cold front Saturday night will bring in cooler air and the risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 70s through the afternoon with gradually increasing clouds through the afternoon hours.

Scattered storms will start to develop as early as lunchtime in the Denver metro area. The severe weather risk will be higher on the Plains, where damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Storms will clear out by the evening hours, as temperatures drop into the mid-50s by the start of the day on Monday.

The weather pattern will shift heading into the upcoming work week, with warmer and drier conditions expected across the Front Range. To start the week, Monday’s temperatures will return into the low 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions.

The heat will kick in by Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s through Friday and minimal chances for rain.

